Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 4,958 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in STERIS were worth $103,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in STERIS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

STE stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.47. 3,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.19. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $188.10 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

