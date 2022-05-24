Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 61,998 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61,998 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 5.72% of Hexcel worth $248,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HXL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,479. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

About Hexcel (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.