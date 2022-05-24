ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Cut to C$52.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATA has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Laurentian set a C$59.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.43.

Shares of TSE ATA opened at C$35.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$29.00 and a 52-week high of C$53.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

