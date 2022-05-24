AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lowered by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. 2,485,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,124,859. The company has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

