Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,351 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($14.47) to GBX 1,351 ($17.00) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON ATG opened at GBX 960 ($12.08) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.00. Auction Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 712 ($8.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,680.44 ($21.15). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 966.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,116.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, insider John-Paul Savant sold 150,000 shares of Auction Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 875 ($11.01), for a total value of £1,312,500 ($1,651,566.63).

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

