Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Receives $5.06 Average PT from Analysts

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS AUGX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,742. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.67. Augmedix has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 77.52% and a negative return on equity of 251.74%. Equities analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

