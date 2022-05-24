Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,815 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $29,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Griffin Securities cut their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.96 on Tuesday, hitting $179.55. 2,368,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,223. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.90 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.