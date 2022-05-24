AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoWeb has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

AUTO opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.08.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a negative net margin of 14.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in AutoWeb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

