AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $2,075.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,075.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

AZO stock traded up $55.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,860.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,795. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,038.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,976.53. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 111.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

