Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 256.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies makes up 0.2% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,886 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACLS traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,884. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.67. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

