Axiom Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 19,996 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after buying an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,179,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $207.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $193.17 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

