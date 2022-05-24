Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Position Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 128.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,576 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Baidu were worth $24,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Totem Point Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,767,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Baidu by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Baidu by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after acquiring an additional 88,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BIDU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. upped their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.28.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.35. 31,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,443. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $209.17.

Baidu Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.