BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Invests $4.82 Million in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192,480 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,000. Levi Strauss & Co. makes up about 3.7% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,088.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,860 shares of company stock valued at $815,983. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. 1,612,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,501. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

