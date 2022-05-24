Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded at Banco Santander

Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco de Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Grupo Santander raised Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco de Chile has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

BCH opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

