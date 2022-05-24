Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.71.

Shares of BMO opened at $104.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $95.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $666,860,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,953,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

