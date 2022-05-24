Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$158.00 at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$161.00 to C$158.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BMO. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$159.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$150.17.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$130.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$121.76 and a twelve month high of C$154.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$141.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$142.19.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.8100015 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.