Barclays Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $330.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $410.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MDB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $483.83.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ MDB opened at $244.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.73. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $219.73 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 0.98.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total transaction of $637,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,475 shares of company stock worth $43,717,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,390,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.