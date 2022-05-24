Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Invests $1.53 Million in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,347 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,525,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,626,000 after buying an additional 2,850,312 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,231,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $22,235,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $17,646,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1,633.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 451,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 425,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GCP. StockNews.com began coverage on GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE:GCP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

