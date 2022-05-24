Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Raises Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,878 shares during the period. SciPlay accounts for 2.2% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned approximately 0.59% of SciPlay worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 347,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.25.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SCPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

