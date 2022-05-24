Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Takes $5.16 Million Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 525,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,000. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I accounts for 1.1% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned 1.66% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCLF. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 260,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 175,632 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 2,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 54,902 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 122,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

RCLF stock remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,915. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

