Basic Attention Token Reaches Market Cap of $577.92 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $577.92 million and approximately $87.22 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,150,386 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

