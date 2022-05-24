Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $61.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBWI. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.20.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,481,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,581,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.