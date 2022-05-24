Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $54.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bath & Body Works traded as low as $36.05 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 79978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

