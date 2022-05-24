Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.15-$11.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 billion-$18.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.63 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $257.59. 39,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 368.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,118,000 after buying an additional 198,435 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.