Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 48 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 252,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,470,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.

DE traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $332.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,606. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.42 and a 200-day moving average of $377.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

