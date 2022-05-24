Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $35,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.15. 1,056,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,683,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

