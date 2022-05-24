Bell Investment Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.27. The stock had a trading volume of 26,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,816. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.80 and a 1-year high of $197.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.38.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GPN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

