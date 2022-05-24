Berenberg Bank Lowers Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) Price Target to SEK 5

Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from SEK 6 to SEK 5 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NILRF opened at $4.82 on Friday. Nilar International has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82.

Nilar International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nilar International AB develops and manufactures stationary energy storage systems. It offers energy storage solutions for various stationary applications, such as storing energy in residential buildings, industrial premises, and commercial buildings. The company sells its products in Sweden, northern Europe, and internationally.

