Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,144,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669,871. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.