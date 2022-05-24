Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,469,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $2,386,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $57,078,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $524.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,959. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.53 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $589.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

