Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.42.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,106. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.34. The firm has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.