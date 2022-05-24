Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,009. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

