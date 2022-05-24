Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,027 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.81. 6,402,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,381,038. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

