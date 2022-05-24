Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after buying an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 322,618 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after buying an additional 186,505 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.29. 727,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,215. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.19 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

