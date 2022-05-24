Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.20-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.70.
Shares of BERY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.52. 35,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
