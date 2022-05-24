Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.20-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Shares of BERY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.52. 35,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

