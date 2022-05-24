Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,297 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 251,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,625. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.03). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

