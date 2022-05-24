Bezant Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (BZNT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $501,323.12 and $1.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 88.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,087.57 or 1.00000277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001663 BTC.

About Bezant

BZNT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

