BinaryX Price Tops $118.54 on Major Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 7% against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $118.54 or 0.00401130 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $239.79 million and approximately $28.15 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004374 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00195552 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

