BioGaia AB (publ) Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, May 26th (OTCMKTS:BIOGY)

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. The 2.5-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 26th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th.

BIOGY opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. BioGaia AB has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $31.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.6179 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Separately, SEB Equities upgraded BioGaia AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

