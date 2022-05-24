BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Get BioVie alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioVie in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. BioVie has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BioVie during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in BioVie during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioVie during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioVie by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioVie (BIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.