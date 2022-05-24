Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $1.10 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $421.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00003700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.07 or 0.00336979 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00084280 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00069810 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

