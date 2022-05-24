BitTorrent 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.76 Million (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $1.76 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006980 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004482 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000258 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

