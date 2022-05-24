BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.00 million-$127.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.22 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.11 EPS.

BL stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.67. 24,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,511. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.79. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.22.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $256,113. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after buying an additional 92,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 10.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 49.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 135,685 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth $14,271,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

