Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Blackstone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Blackstone by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $1,825,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,510,050 shares of company stock worth $11,184,437 and have sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $108.45 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.77 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.