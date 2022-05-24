Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,497,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,295 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.61% of Fastenal worth $224,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 92,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 917,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 42,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

FAST stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.