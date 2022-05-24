Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 1.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.17% of Intuit worth $303,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Intuit by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,580,000 after buying an additional 386,956 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $12.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,038. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $438.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.43. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

