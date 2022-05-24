Blair William & Co. IL Has $106.81 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,029 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of Airbnb worth $106,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $2,602,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.22.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $4,174,892.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,991,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 747,534 shares of company stock worth $121,201,511 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB traded down $7.04 on Tuesday, reaching $106.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,410,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,853. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.83. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.74 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.