Blair William & Co. IL Has $188.16 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.37% of Lululemon Athletica worth $188,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $15.33 on Tuesday, hitting $257.51. 1,854,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,586. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.48. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.07 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

