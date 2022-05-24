Blair William & Co. IL Has $220.92 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,795,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.71% of CoStar Group worth $220,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.45. 1,548,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,027. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.81.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

