Blair William & Co. IL Has $415.46 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,551,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 158,300 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.3% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.31% of Starbucks worth $415,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 125,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 54,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.72. 9,223,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,792,755. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

